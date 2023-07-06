Second edition of Entrepreneurship Made Easy successful

Business News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: Daniel Alfa

Glitz Galleria a beauty brand which offers services in makeup, hair and nails but has a vision to be a brand that impacts beyond beauty has set its light on startups and young entrepreneurs.



The summit ENTERPRENUERSHIP MADE EASY is a program that seeks to inspire, motivate and encourage every aspiring entrepreneur to take that bold step to achieving his/her dreams. It also seeks to create a network where there’ll be opportunities for the startups to excel in what they do.



The second edition of “entrepreneurship made easy” took place on 10th June,2023 at Gnat Hall in Accra.



It was well attended with entrepreneurs from different fields ( trades and services), young and old with participants from different parts of the country. It was a very insightful, inspiring session as speakers spoke on the theme “discovering your niche".



The event hosted by Mrs Albertha Bossman felt the presence of special guest speakers such as Nana Yaa Konadu of Despite Media, Alice Frimpong Sarkodie, Davina Sheila Mensah and Gertrude Kwallinjam



The founder Mrs Albertha Bossman reiterated “the future of our nation lies in our hands. We want to see everyone enterprenuer rise to the top.



