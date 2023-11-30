Scrap all local taxes on flight tickets - Political risk analyst

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

A petroleum economist and political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong, has proposed some ideas he believes could stimulate additional demands for the Ho Airport.



He wants the government to, with immediate effect, scrap all local taxes on flight tickets for those travelling to and from the airport only.



The economist has also asked the government to engage the Ghana Air Force to consider setting up a squadron [and related facilities] to be based at the airport.



In his view, the airport could become a mixed-use civilian and military airport like Takoradi and Tamale.



He further proposed that the government should engage national and regional businesses to establish light industries and manufacturing companies around the airport.



