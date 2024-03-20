'Scrap E-Levy on agent SIM cards or we strike' – MoMo agents threaten government

Business News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mobile Money Agents and Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MOMAG) have threatened a strike action over the decision of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to impose the electronic levy (E-Levy) on agent SIM cards.



According to the groups, the new decision has resulted in a double taxation of their businesses.



In a statement dated March 20, 2024, MOMAG made it public that they have held series of discussions with the GRA and have at all times made known their reservations and opposition of the move, yet, it has yielded no fruits.



The group explains that, the imposed E-Levy on agent SIM coupled with the existing 10% income tax on all transactions is putting their businesses at risk.



In the same statement, the group mentioned that, the imposition of the E-Levy on Agent SIM cards and the 1% levy on all Push and Pull transactions from banks are creating an unsustainable financial burden for mobile money agents.



“The current situation is untenable, and if not addressed promptly, we risk losing all our capital due to the heavy burden of double taxation,” parts of the statement read.



MOMAG is therefore calling on the Ministry of Finance and all relevant authorities to call on the Ghana Revenue Authority to rescind on its decision and abolish the new levy.



EAN/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel