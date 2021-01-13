Business News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Business 24

School reopening good for stationery, publishing businesses - GUTA

Many sellers are cashing in after President Akufo-Addo's school reopening announcement

The National Welfare Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Benjamin Yeboah, has applauded government’s decision to reopen schools, maintaining that it will re-energise the stationery and publishing sector.



According to Mr. Yeboah, some traders in the publishing and stationery sector had to divert their businesses because schools were closed, adding that the announcement from government will go a long way to boost the sector.



“It has been very difficult for them. Some of the members had to divert to do other businesses to make ends meet, but with this announcement, they can go back to do their business. It is a win-win situation for them,” he told Business24.



After being closed for nine months since March 2020 on account of COVID-19, schools are reopening this month, with basic schools resuming from Friday, January 15, while continuing Senior High School (SHS) students return to school on January 18.



Tertiary students returned to school on January 9, but first-year SHS students will start school on March 10.



The reopening of schools means business will get better for stationery and publishing businesses, given that demand for their products will be revived.



Mr. Yeboah urged GUTA members to adhere to the safety protocols as they restart their businesses.



He added that with the onset of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), members should seize the opportunity to be innovative and venture into other businesses that will help them capture the benefits of the AfCFTA.



