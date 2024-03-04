Scenario planning is essential to success in professional and personal life - Kwamina Asomaning

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, has emphasized the pivotal role of scenario planning in achieving success, not only in the professional world but also in our personal lives. He made this assertion during a seminar organized by the Project Management Institute of Ghana held at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge.



Mr. Asomaning delved into the various applications of scenario planning beyond the corporate world, stating, " the current economic environment makes scenario planning a very essential tool. It forces you to consider likely changes in the environment and apply that to your plans. The whole idea is to provide a level of adaptation into your planning so that when external forces affect your plan, you can still carry on."



He continued, "Scenario planning is not just a business strategy; it's a life strategy. Whether navigating the corporate landscape or managing personal endeavors, the ability to anticipate and adapt to different situations is a fundamental skill for success. In my academic journey, I have had to use this tool many times to ensure that I was walking the right path to achieve my personal goals. This equips us with the foresight to make informed decisions and navigate through uncertainties."



The Stanbic CE also cautioned participants against confusing scenario planning with predicting the future, saying, "The first thing to do is to come up with hypothetical solutions and then develop contingency plans. Scenario planning is very different from predicting the future.



The idea is not predicting an event and acting accordingly; it is anticipating the possibility of certain events and coming up with solutions to safeguard your business if that situation materializes. It is an important tool because it enhances decision-making and improves your resilience."



The Project Management Institute is the leading project management organization globally, with over 600,000 members in over 300 chapters. With branches in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Sunyani, and Ho, the Ghana chapter, the third largest in Africa, provides the mandatory 35 contact hours preparation for candidates seeking to sit for certification examinations.