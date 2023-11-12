Save over GH¢1.7m, host post budget workshop in Parliament – Kofi Adams

Business News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams is on a crusade to get Parliament to abandon its usual trips outside Accra for post-budget workshops.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2024 budget next week.



During the presentation of the business statement, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin informed the house that the post-budget workshop will be held in the Eastern Region.



Kofi Adams suggested the workshop should rather be held in the chamber to save cost. But such a suggestion did not go down well with the deputy majority leader who wondered why the Buem MP wasn’t sacrificing his salary.



Speaking to the media after proceedings, Kofi Adams insisted his suggestion must be considered given the economic situation the finds itself in.



“This year’s post-budget workshop, my position is that considering the situation we find ourselves in, it is really possible to have the post-budget workshop held here in Parliament instead of stepping out of Parliament".





“I did just a simple calculation and realized that for just accommodation for the honorable Members of Parliament if you are using an average of 1,700 per room that makes the amount to 1.4 million Ghana Cedis plus. Before you talk about transport, feeding, and other stuff,” Mr. Adams stated.



He continued: “My view is that we could save this money and use it for many other very important things. As Parliament, we should lead the way to say that if we should cut down the cost of doing business for the government we must also lead the way and save this money.”