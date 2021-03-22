Sanction British Airways for deception – NDC MP to government

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Ranking Member for Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has accused management of British Airways of deception.



Passengers travelling from Accra to London are expected to land at London Gatwick airport instead of Heathrow effective end of October. Passengers departing London for Accra must also originate their travel from Gatwick.



This follows British Airways’ resolve to move the London-Accra-London flights from Heathrow to Gatwick at the end of October 2021, despite suspending the change in airport for the Ghana market few weeks ago.



The change in airport has already been effected on the airline’s online booking system.



Mr. Agbodza confirmed the development in an interview with Kasapa News saying passengers booking flights after October this year are being reminded the destination will be Gatwick and not Heathrow.



The Adaklu Member of Parliament has thus thrown his support behind government to sanction the airline given the inconvenience the decision will cause passengers flying from Ghana to the UK.



“I’m in full support of government to carry out the threat and either let British Airways to back off and at least allow us to be operating from Terminal 3 or something else. I mean why treat us so badly. Nigeria is still flying from Terminal 5, Kenya and others. I mean that is very disrespectful to Ghana and Ghanaian customers and I don’t think we should take it. British Airways cannot treat Ghanaian customers like that.”