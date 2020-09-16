Business News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Samsung unveils wind-free air condition, 3 other products

play videoA photo of the QLED 8K TV and the wind-free aircondition

Samsung Ghana has on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, unveiled wind-free technology air condition, QLED 8K TV, Crystal UHD and Frame TVs.



The Frame TV as its name suggests, serves as both a television and a wall frame when not in use. With this particular TV, graphic designers and pencil artistes can project their paintings from their phones to the Frame TV to have a bigger picture of their work.



The newly outdoored wind-free air condition has 23,000 micro holes at the panel of the AC which makes the customer feel comfortable and not cold as customers experience with other brands.



The affordable air-condition saves energy due to the artificial intelligence feature it has.



During the launch of the devices, Digital Product Manager at Samsung Ghana, Selorm Abasa-Addo stressed, that "ACs are to make you feel comfortable and not to make you feel cold. So if you have an AC in your room that makes you feel cold, then the AC is not performing its function....that's why we want customers to actually go for our Samsung Wind-free technology air-condition".



"When you are thinking of buying any energy device, the first thing that comes to mind is how much will I pay when I buy it...this new AC saves you 77% of your electricity bill. Basically, you are not paying anything that's why we want customers to go for our wind-free technology air-condition".



All the aforementioned devices are affordable, power-efficient, and can be found in all Electroland shops across the country, Mr Abasa-Addo added.





