Sam George makes other wild allegations against GRA boss, Ofori-Atta

Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Amidst the several controversies surrounding the legality of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, to hold public office after it came to bear at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting that he was working past his retirement age and under no contract, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has levelled fresh allegations against the GRA boss.



He accused Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah of being used as a tool by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and board chair, Oteng Gyasi, to carry out all illegalities in favour of government.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Sam George asserted that government was in the offing of taking away a contract given to a Ghanaian company to an Indian company called Qata.



He claimed that this Indian company, based on records have performed woefully in other African countries including Rwanda, and Zambia.



“…Ofori-Atta and the Board Chair, Oteng Gyasi, have simply decided that they are going to take that contract away from a Ghanaian company and give it to a crony Indian company of theirs called Qata. They themselves know that Qata has been involved in all kinds of challenges, in Rwanda, in Zambia, and in about three other African countries," Sam George said.



"They know, and the GRA management is against it. But because Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai is simply hanging there by a string because he has no legal basis to be there, he has become the hatchet man who is being used to carry out all of these illegalities for Ofori-Atta and the Board Chair for GRA,” he added.



Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah during the PAC sitting admitted that he has been working without a contract for the past two years and three months.



Reacting to the question about his age after the break, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai said, "I turned 62 in October 2023."



The GRA boss came under scrutiny at the Public Account Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, when the Minority in Parliament raised concerns over his retirement.



