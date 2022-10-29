Sacking Ofori-Atta won’t affect IMF negotiations, budget – Mahama

Business News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama insists removing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will in no way affect Ghana’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the preparation of the budget.



The Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in a statement indicated that the President has met with Members of Parliament who were calling for the Finance Minister to be sacked together with the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



He claimed the President appealed to these Members of Parliament to exercise patience for the Finance Minister to finish the IMF negotiations and also the presentation of the country’s budget in November.



The Majority Group Members of Parliament according to the statement acceded to the President’s appeal.



But reacting to the statement from the Majority Leader, former President John Dramani Mahama indicated that the absence of Ken Ofori-Atta will in no way affect the preparation of the country’s budget and the current negotiations.



He argues these things are done in groups and there is no way his absence will even be felt if he’s taken out of office adding that there are surely people with the requisite experience to carry on the work reminding them of their mantra “we have the men”.