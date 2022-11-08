Sacking Ken Ofori-Atta will offer Ghanaians a ray of hope - Nana Ofori to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party, Nana Ofori Owusu has backed the NPP MPs' call for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of the State at the Finance Ministry.



Over 100 members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament are said to be in alignment with the petition that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta must go.



The MPs complain that he is no longer competent in his capacity coupled with other claims that he has lost credibility to front the IMF deal.



But some have also questioned how the resignation or dismissal of one or two people can turn the fortunes of the country's economy around.



Joining "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM, Nana Ofori Owusu believed strongly that sacking Mr. Ofori-Atta will give Ghanaians hope for a better Ghana and revive their confidence in government.



"It brings hope. If it won't change anything, why then do we vote for one person to become President and it lifts up the hopes of many?" he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He however expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to heed calls to dismiss the Finance Minister.



"I have been shocked that government, majority MPs in Parliament have risen up in a manner that has never happened before that they want this person sacked and yet the President, the Executive has become adamant that they won't allow for this thing to happen. Do you know what is happening? The confidence in our nation continues to be eroded.



"I was shocked that I couldn't move. I was stiff in my chair when the people in power recognized that there is a person giving them severe headaches and we still said we won't make a change. How is it that somebody who has lost credibility in his own party...and you say this person should go and sit in front of IMF, front the programme and put together a budget and when he is done with that (budget preparation); the same person is going to ensure its implementation over the same rot (that the party in power), that the 80 plus MPs tell us he is the problem?", he exclaimed.