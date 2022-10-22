Sachet water prices to go up again from Monday

Business News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers say an increment in treated water is imminent, adding that it intends to announce the new prices by Monday.



They have therefore urged the public to brace themselves for another increment in no time.



The President of the Association, Magnus Nunoo explained that they are set to increase their prices in the coming days as a result of the high cost of production.



Mr Nunoo in an interview on the Kumasi-based Otec 102.9 FM's breakfast show, "Nyansapo" on Friday, October 21, 2022, blamed the high production cost on the continuous depreciation of the Cedi against other major trading currencies.



He noted that they will be forced to halt production and lay off their workers if government fails to address the issue.



"We will be compelled to shut down production and distribution of treated water if government does not address the continuous depreciation of the Cedi,” he said.



"There are a host of factors which are also impacting negatively on our business, "take the hikes in fuel prices and the astronomical increase in electricity cost among others is swallowing all our capital," he stated.



He disclosed that electricity cost has ballooned from 15 % to 20 % of the production price as a result of the recent increase in utility tariffs.



Mr Nunoo has therefore called on the economic management team to proffer pragmatic measures to halt the current problems in the country's economy to avoid grounding their business.