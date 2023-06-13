SSNIT intensifies drive to insure over 500,000 self-employed workers

Business News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: GNA

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is intensifying activities to register more than half a million self-employed workers by the end of the year under the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED).



The focus on pension plan for the self-employed is to provide income replacement and a guaranteed source of income during old age or permanent disability for the self-employed mostly in the informal sector.



Out of an estimated workforce of 11.5 million, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, there are over 9.9 million working population with 6.7 million being self-employed in the informal sector, which forms about 85 per cent of the Ghanaian economy.



As of April 2023, however, only 1.9 million workers are active SSNIT contributors with the private sector providing 62 per cent, and the public sector having 36 per cent of contributors.



The self-employed, mostly from the informal sector, makes up 1.8 per cent.



Speaking at a media training programme on SEED, Mr Charles Akwei Garshong, the SSNIT Public Affairs Manager, said increasing the enrolment of self-employed was needed to help SSNIT fulfil its mandate of providing pensions for all workers in the country.



“It’s our responsibility to ensure that every worker in Ghana has social protection. The SEED would help reduce old-age poverty and over-dependence on benefactors such as family relations, friends, and the State,” he said.



He highlighted the modalities for contribution as a self-employed to include declaration of a monthly salary, paying 13.5 per cent of the declared salary monthly and subscribing to a flexible periodic payment option of either a monthly contribution, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.



Those payments, he said, could be made through mobile money wallet, debit cards, partner banks, at SSNIT offices and via USSD code.



He, however, pointed out that declared salaries could only be adjusted annually.



Mr Garshong said the SEED initiative would include a “Ye wo Abonten” campaign, which would be held on the last Friday of every month where staff would visit targeted business enclaves and other public centres to educate and enrol self-employed and informal sector workers.



He called on the media to encourage the self-employed and workers in the informal sector to join the Scheme as it was one of the surest ways to reduce and prevent poverty among the aged.