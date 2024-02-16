SSNIT donates GH¢1 million for pensioners' healthcare

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has continued its support for the National Pensioners Association (NPA) by presenting a cheque of GH¢1 million.



This donation is specifically aimed at supporting the healthcare of pensioners enrolled on the NPA’s Pensioners Medical Scheme (PMS). This contribution is in fulfilment of a commitment by SSNIT's Management made in 2017 to prioritise the well-being of pensioners under the SSNIT Scheme in the country.



The Trust has previously demonstrated its commitment to supporting the NPA. In 2018 and 2019, SSNIT presented amounts of GH¢300,000.00 and GH¢500,000.00 respectively to support the Pensioners Medical Scheme. Also in 2021, the NPA received a brand new Toyota Hilux double cabin pickup vehicle from SSNIT to address transportation challenges faced by its members.



Indeed, this commitment demonstrates the Trust’s dedication to fulfilling its social responsibility towards all retirees under the SSNIT Scheme who have contributed to the nation's workforce during their active years.



Speaking during a ceremony held at the SSNIT Pension House in Accra to present the cheque to the leadership of the NPA, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, reaffirmed the Trust’s support towards the activities and welfare of the Association.



He explained that the value SSNIT places on pensioners has guided and helped the Trust to strengthen the relationship that exists between SSNIT and the NPA over the past years.



"This latest donation to the Association will certainly not be the end. We will periodically extend help to you whenever possible as part of our social responsibility to make life a little more comfortable for you, our cherished pensioners."



"As you may recall, we have provided and renovated office accommodation for the Association to enable members run their affairs. We also donated GH¢800,000.00 to support the Association's Medical Scheme in 2018 and 2019. I know these have gone a long way to improve the wellbeing of Pensioners within the Association", Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang noted.



The General Secretary of the NPA, Mr. Stephen Boakye, expressed appreciation to Management of SSNIT for their continuous support of the Pensioners Medical Scheme. He acknowledged the cordial relationship between the NPA and SSNIT, particularly under the current Management of SSNIT and assured that the funds would be used for its intended purpose.



A beneficiary, Mr. Confidence Kofi Adjayi, highlighted the supportive role of the Pensioner Medical Scheme in his healthcare journey. He emphasised that the Scheme has consistently covered his medical expenses, particularly for eye care, whenever he visited the hospital.



Pensioners Medical Scheme



Established in September 2014, the Pensioners Medical Scheme (PMS), serves as a critical support system for members' healthcare. Its primary function is to complement the services provided under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by taking care of ailments which are not covered under the NHIS.

Among the ailments covered by the PMS are cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, amputation, among others. As of 31st December, 2023, a total of 3,778 pensioners have benefited from the PMS, indicating its significant impact and reach within the pensioner community.



Recognising the evolving healthcare landscape and the changing needs of its members, the leadership of the Association is engaged in discussions with their Insurance Provider, Liberty Insurance Company, to expand the coverage of the Scheme to include additional ailments. This proactive approach demonstrates the commitment of the Association to continuously improve the healthcare support provided to its members.



By addressing these challenges and striving to enhance coverage, the Association aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with healthcare expenses for its members, ensuring they can access the necessary medical services and treatments without undue financial strain.



About SSNIT



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT or the Trust) is a statutory public institution charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 Act 766 (as amended by Act 883) with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme.



Currently, the Trust is the largest non-banking financial institution in Ghana. Its mandate is to cater for the First Tier of the Three-Tier Pension Scheme.

The SSNIT Scheme replaces part of lost income of Members due to Old Age, Invalidity or upon the death of a Member, where nominated dependant(s) receive a lump sum. It also pays Emigration benefits to non-Ghanaian Members who are leaving Ghana permanently.



The SSNIT Pension Scheme has an active membership of over 1.9 million contributors. In January 2024, the Trust paid a total of over GH¢434.59 million to some 244,509 pensioners. The highest earner receives GH¢186,777.58 per month, while the lowest-earning new pensioner gets GH¢300.00.