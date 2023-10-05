SSNIT acquits Lighthouse Chapel over contributions of six former employees

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has exonerated Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) over the contributions of six former employees.



The six former employees sued the church for failing to pay their mandatory pension contributions and for abuses they say they suffered while they worked there.



Before filing their case in court, the six had petitioned the head of prosecutions at SSNIT in a letter dated February 1, 2021, over the LCI’s failure to adhere to “basic” labour regulations.



While SSNIT was investigating their complaints, the complainants surprisingly sued LCI on the same complaints.



In May 2021, SSNIT launched investigations into complaints against LCI.



In a statement, SSNIT confirmed the church paid the contributions of the former employees.



Below is the full findings;



Bishop Larry Odonkor



Records currently available to us indicate that there was an employer/employee relationship between LCI Ghana and Bishop Lawrence Odonkor for the period June 2005 to June 2010 and January 2020 to April 2020. During these periods, social security contributions were paid on his behalf, based on the available employment history records.



From our independent investigations and records currently available to us, we could not establish an employer/employee relationship between LCI Ghana and Bishop Lawrence Odonkor for the periods September 20 IO to September 2017 and April 2017 to December 2019. This was because he was in the employment of LCI South Africa and Madagascar respectively; and not LCI Ghana.



For the other period under contention, (November 2001 to May 2005), we could also not establish an employer/ employee relationship, based on records provided and our own investigations.



Rev. Edward Laryea



From our independent investigations, we could not establish an employer/employee relationship between Rev. Edward Laryea and LCl Ghana during the period July 2005 to July 2008. Rev. Edward Laryea also failed to provide us with evidence of being in your employment for the period under contention. We were therefore unable to establish an employer/employee relationship for that period and by extension, any salaries earned on which social security contributions were not paid.



Ps. Seth Duncan



Ps. Seth Duncan failed to provide evidence of being in the employment ofLCI Ghana. Our independent investigations also could not establish an employer/employee relationship between LCI Ghana and Ps. Seth Duncan, during the period under contention and by extension, any salaries earned on which social security contributions were not paid.



Ps. Edem Amankwah



Ps. Edem Amankwah failed to provide evidence of being in the employment of LCI Ghana. Our independent investigations also could not establish an employer/employee relationship between LCI Ghana and Ps. Edem Amankwah, during the period under contention and by extension, any salaries earned on which social security contributions were not paid.



Ps. Faith Makafui Fiakojo



Ps. Faith Makafui Fiakojo, failed to provide evidence of being in the employment of LCI Ghana. Our independent investigations also could not establish an employer/employee relationship between LCI Ghana and Ps. Faith Makafui Fiakojo, during the period under contention and by extension, any salaries earned on which social security contributions were not paid.



Bishop Emmanuel Oko Mensah



Bishop Emmanuel Oko Mensah was employed and worked as a full time Pastor for LCI Ghana from August 2003 to November 2018 during which period his contributions were paid. We did not find any employment document contrary to what was available to us, for the period under contention apart from May 2019 where his name was cited on your PA YE records.



On the basis of that, you are requested to submit a contribution report to the nearest SSNIT Branch for validation and subsequently, pay the contribution amount and any accrued penalty for the period May 2019.”



