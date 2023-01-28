SOEs must implement recommendation measures - Frema Osei-Opare

Business News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana’s Chief of Staff has charged State-Owned Entreprises (SOEs) to implement appropriate measures detailed in the 2021 Audit Infractions Joint Report to ensure a smooth run of their work.



According to her, the government expects SOEs to prioritise the management of the audit report.



“The government expects all SOEs to ensure the following: Prioritise the preparation of their respective management and preparation of the auditor’s account in a timely manner; to collaborate with SIGA and the office of the Auditor General to urgently clear the back law of unaudited accounts by the end of the year to prepare management responses to audit queries and red flags raised by auditors. Lastly but not the least, keep an updated asset register and land title registrations at all times”, she noted.



She also reminded management of SOEs as mandatory to pay monetary fees to enable SIGA perform their onuses appropriately.



“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I would like to remind management of our specified entities that the payment of monetary fees is mandatory as SIGA requires these funds to effectively carry out its mandate,” she charged.



Madam Frema further assured SIGA of the government's commitment to solve the inconsistencies of the authority by providing the necessary amendments.



She made these assertions at the presentation of the 2021 Audit Infractions Joint Report in Accra.



















