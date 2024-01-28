SMEs’ capital raising receives major boost

Business News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

KPMG, PwC, and Deloitte, the three of the ‘Big Four’ Professional Service firms, namely, have officially launched a campaign aimed at increasing advisory and tax services, bolstering capital raising efforts for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) in Ghana.



The campaign is supported by the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association and the Ghana Investment Support Programme (GhiSP), powered by British International Investment.



This collaboration signals a transformative shift in the landscape of business advisory and tax services and highlights the commitment of these industry leaders to contribute to the growth of the private equity ecosystem and improve access to finance for SME’s.



As part of the campaign, KPMG, PwC, and Deloitte have made a collective pledge to provide increased accessibility to their services for SMEs looking to raise capital including all GVCA members, Fund Managers, and their portfolio companies. This initiative is set to have a profound impact as it empowers businesses with quality advisory and tax services that improve investment readiness.



GVCA has consistently championed the interests of its members and Ghana’s dynamic SME sector. This latest development solidifies their dedication to providing the beneficiaries with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive and globalised business environment.



Commenting on this collaboration, PwC, KPMG and Deloitte stated in a joint statement, “We are pleased to join GVCA in this campaign to promote improved access to quality advisory and tax services. By working with the Association and with GhISP, we aim to enhance the investor readiness of SMEs, serving as a catalyst to assist them in attracting capital for scaling”.



Hannah Acquah, CEO of GVCA, stated, “Private Equity and Venture Capital compels SMEs to establish stronger management and governance structures, navigate pervasive risks, and provide sustainable jobs while intentionally pursuing a double bottom line: providing returns for investors and fostering sustainable job creation. Having KPMG, PwC, and Deloitte join us means our members can navigate complex business challenges and reach new heights of success”.



Commenting on behalf of GhISP, David Tetteh, stated “we are excited to support this campaign, which is trailblazing at a global scale. The commitment of the top professional service firms to expand the accessibility of their services to SMEs will have a significant impact on supporting the growth and expansion of this important segment of the Ghanaian economy, while creating investment opportunities for capital providers.”.



For KPMG, PwC, and Deloitte, joining the GVCA is not merely a collaboration; it is a testament to their shared vision of advancing the interests of the Ghanaian business community. It embodies their commitment to fostering innovation, providing valuable support, and ultimately driving the growth of SMEs in Ghana.