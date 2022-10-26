SIM registration to centralize KYC data, boost financial service delivery – First Deputy Governor

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has said the ongoing SIM Card registration exercise seeks to ensure the centralization of KYC data to boost the delivery of financial services devoid of fraud.



According to him, the exercise has become necessary to curtail theft, opportunities for money laundering and financing of terrorism.



Speaking at the 2022 Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech festival organised by Standard Chartered Bank, Dr. Opoku-Afari said, “the consumer should be at the centre of our collective efforts. As such, the Bank will not relent on its effort to protect them.”



“It is in this vain that the Bank of Ghana has developed an artificial intelligence-powered automated customer complaint system, I believe this community refers to it as a chatbot; dubbed ‘Akushika’,” he disclosed.



He explained that this customer experience solution is being deployed as an additional mechanism, to manage consumer complaints and promote consumer protection.



“The chatbot is currently in its pilot phase and I would like to use this opportunity to encourage you all to interact with it to ensure that it becomes fit for its purpose,” the Deputy BoG Governor added.



Touching on the introduction of the central bank digital currency known as the eCedi, Dr. Opoku Afari said the comprehensive pilot testing process has been completed.



He noted that the pilot process saw the testing of online and offline versions of the eCedi in Accra, Tarkwa and Sefwi Asafo.



“The pilot has unearthed useful insights on the impact of the initiative of the Bank which will prove instrumental in the event of a full-scale deployment of the eCedi.”



The deputy central bank governor in his conclusion said as part of the effort to build stronger collaboration and cooperation with industry, the regulator has embarked on an engagement drive through the FinTech and Innovation Office.



He further said the central bank remains resolute in its commitment toward a cash-lite agenda in Ghana.



