SIM registration: 9 million unregistered SIM cards blocked after NCA directive

Business News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Telecommunications firms operating in Ghana have deactivated approximately 9 million unregistered SIM cards over failure of subscribers to undertake the SIM registration exercise announced by government on October 1, 2021.



The move is in compliance with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Ministry of Communications.



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ken Ashigbey speaking on the development with Accra-based Citi FM noted that, “Those who have not fully registered their SIM cards will be blocked, and as we speak, the numbers of those that will be blocked are about 9 million.”



He disclosed that in addition in the SIM deactivation, approximately 7.4 million subscribers who failed to register their SIM cards will not be granted access to their mobile money accounts.



The Telco Chamber CEO further said these subscribers would not be able to make or receive calls, send texts or use data services but added that their funds would be safeguarded by the network operators.



"For the 7.4 million subscribers who have over GH¢200 million on their wallets, when they are barred, they will get the opportunity if they register, they will get their numbers back to have access to their monies and historical records backed," he stated.



Meanwhile, the NCA earlier explained that the SIM registration forms part of efforts to enhance security and combat fraudulent activities in the telecommunication space across the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















MA/FNOQ