SIM card disconnection: MTN announces ways to be exempted

Business News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

MTN has announced ways customers who have started the processes for the acquisition of their Ghana Card can go through to be exempted from the National Communications Authority’s decision to disconnect SIM cards that are not linked to the said card.



The telecommunication giant in a flyer circulated on social media is telling its customers to take a picture of the slip given to them by the National Identification Authority (NIA) as part of going through the process to a toll-free line or email it.



The NCA says beginning today, Wednesday, 31 May 2023, all users of unregistered SIM cards will no longer be able to receive or make phone calls.



This comes on the back of a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA).



Such SIM card users will, therefore, have their numbers deactivated and removed according to the directive from the NCA.



The Director General of the NCA, Joseph Anokye, at a press conference held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, revealed that 11 million unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated.



Mr Anokye had said: "...if you are part of this 11 million… you are not exempted.



“If you are not a foreign diplomat, you are not a refugee, you will be delinked if you do not register.”



Despite an earlier decision to delete all unregistered SIM cards by Monday, 17 April 2023, it was reversed after consultations.



Below is how to go through the process announced by MTN:



