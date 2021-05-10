SIGA congratulates MD of State Housing Company for being Best CEO 2021

Business News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: SIGA

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) Stephen Asamoah-Boateng has congratulated the Managing Director of the State Housing Company Limited (SHC), Kwabena Ampofo Appiah for being adjudged "The Best CEO – 2021" by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).



Asamoah-Boateng lauded the Managing Director for his visionary leadership, diligence, and drive in revamping the SHC to live up to its appellation as "the Nation's number one builder" by not only significantly reducing the housing deficit in the country but also striving to bring the state-owned enterprise back to profitability.



With SIGA's mandate of promoting the efficient and profitable operations of state-owned enterprises, within the framework of Government policy, Hon. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng underscored the fact that Ampofo Appiah's exemplary leadership will go a long way to positively impact the Authority's efforts at redefining corporate governance in the public sector as we know it.