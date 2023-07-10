SEDA Africa Group launches water treatment testing phase in Kade

Business News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

SEDA Africa Group, an umbrella company for leading Czech technology brands in African markets, has announced the start of a testing phase for a small-scale water treatment unit in Kade, Ghana.



The Birim River, which serves as the water source for the treatment plant, was intentionally chosen for this pilot project due to its high levels of heavy metal pollution from illegal mining activities.



Hutira’s technology and a team of Czech specialists aim to demonstrate that Ghana and West African countries can achieve independent sources of potable water from nearly any location and water source.







The Czech Republic Embassy in Accra and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic support the project. Representatives from SEDA Africa Group, the CSIR Water Research Institute, community leaders, and the council of elders attended the initial testing, which proceeded smoothly without complications.



The testing phase will continue for approximately 14 days to ensure optimal performance and outcomes.



In addition to water treatment, the project will showcase modern storage solutions for potable water using special tanks made from a former NASA patent material.



This material withstands all outdoor conditions, preserving the quality of the liquid or raw materials inside for several years. Furthermore, a trial water dispenser will be placed on the streets, allowing people to access chilled drinking water at any time using their containers.







This concept has been successfully implemented in cities like Cyprus.



“The water treatment project in Kade is important in providing clean and safe water to the local community. We are grateful for the support of the Czech Republic Embassy in Accra and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic in making this project possible,” said Martin Habart, CEO of SEDA Africa Group.



SEDA Africa Group specializes in water management, food and beverage processing, and energy solutions in African markets, partnering with leading Czech brands such as Hutira, Farmet, Technoexport, and others.



The company builds on the long industrial history of the Czech Republic, good historical relations, and partnerships between Czechoslovakia and Ghana.