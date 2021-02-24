Business News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: GNA

SEC warns investors to avoid Wiseling Online Investment Company

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says Wiseling Online Investment Company, a Finnish-based company operating in Ghana, has not been licensed by it to carry out any Capital Market activity.



This Capital Market activity including investing or trading for returns is mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).



A statement issued by the Commission said the Company was therefore not regulated by the SEC.



It advised the public to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products.



"The General and investing Public is further advised to consult the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or mainline number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market," it added.



The statement reassured all Market Operators, Investors, and the public that it was dedicated to ensuring rigorous implementation of all the rules for operators in the Capital Market to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.



According to the Commission, the Public Interest Warning is issued pursuant to Sections 3 and 208(c) of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).