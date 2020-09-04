Business News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

SEC to meet customers of 53 defunct fund management companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will from September 7, 2020 meet customers of the 53 defunct fund management companies.



A statement by the SEC stated that all customers of the collapsed fund management companies will be met virtually for the first creditors meeting.



SEC in November last year withdrew the licenses of 53 fund management companies.



The SEC said the affected companies failed to return client funds which remained locked up in, contravention of the investment rules.



Attached is a copy of the statement from SEC and scheduled times to meet customers of the defunct fund management companies.









