SDG Investment Platform for Ghana outdoored, GIPC to fast-track targets

An initiative to provide market intelligence on investment avenues and opportunities within Ghana and beyond has been launched.



Dubbed as the “SDG Investment Platform”, the objective of the initiative is to assist the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to fast-track its local and foreign investments targets.



In a statement issued, the GIPC joined the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) SDGs Impact, and Global Investor for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance, to launch the investment platform.



“The SDG Investment Platform offers insight, data, and impact measurement tools to both local and foreign investors, with the purpose of fast-tracking attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDG investor Map, a key feature of the platform, provides market intelligence for private sector investors, by translating country-level SDG gaps and priorities into investment opportunities,” the statement read.



Chief Executive of the GIPC, Yofi Grant making remarks at the launch indicated that the Investment Platform aligns with the Centre’s objective to identify and promote investment opportunities in the country.



“UNDP’s market intelligence tool is closely aligned with the mandate of GIPC. The SDG Investor Map is a concrete and comprehensive set of information that helps us to identify investment opportunities that we can promote in support of the Government’s vision.”



“The implementation of the SDG Investor Map follows exactly the approach we take at GIPC. This will support our efforts in facilitating an attractive investment framework and advocating for investors’ concerns in policymaking,” he proferred.



Silke Hollander, the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ghana on her part said, “We will go deeper in each of the five sectors so that we go beyond the provision of market and sector intelligence to actual money invested in Ghana. It is our hope, especially in this Decade of Action, that the SDG Investor Maps will accelerate investments needed to progress towards the achievement of the 2030 goals.”



