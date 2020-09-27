Business News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Quick Credit and Investment Micro Credit Limited

Romeo Seshie wins Banking and Finance category at the 40 under 40 awards

play videoCEO of Quick Credit and Investment Micro Credit Limited, Romeo Rich-love Seshie receiving his award

The CEO of Quick Credit and Investment Micro Credit Limited, Romeo Rich-love Seshie has won the Banking and Finance category at the 40 under 40 awards 2020.



Romeo before his appointment as the CEO was the Deputy Managing Director of the company.



Under his leadership, he's led a transition from branches to branchless institution operating remotely across the country with a customer base of over 50,000 and successfully employed over 400 call centre executives during the pandemic.



Speaking on his award, Romeo noted that “We have been in the business for years, providing jobs for hundreds, livelihood for mothers, impacted lives through our collateral-free loan, been compliant with the regulator and still standing tall even in the midst of the pandemic. This award is a sign of recognition of efforts invested and I feel special about it."



He expressed appreciation to his mentor and the Board Chairman of Quick Credit and Investment Micro Investment Limited, for his unflinching support. "To my Board Chairman Mr. Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, who also won the investment category and the overall; no doubt at all, it’s simply a delight to work under your feet. I am thankful for believing in me and mentoring me," he said.



"I dedicate this award to my hard working staff especially my field officers, for their dedication and selflessness. This is what has brought the company this far. The bigger journey is ahead and we are ready’’, he added.



He thanked Xodus Communications for identifying and appreciating his brand as one outstanding and worthy of this award.



Mr. Seshie is an astute Finance Management personnel, motivated Professional Accountant, Auditor and Financial Analyst with over 10 years’ experience.







He has played a key role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and leadership designs, spearheaded and implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring financial stability.

Romeo is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana (ICAG).



He holds Master’s degree in Finance from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and has a degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Regent University College of Science and Technology.



He is a Certified Credit Administrator from National Banking College, Accra, and also Certified Tally Accounting Software Administrators from I.P.M.C. Currently, Romeo is a Finalist at Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, and also a Finalist at Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-UK. Romeo enrolled at Central University, Ghana to pursue LLB in 2018. He went to Keta Business Secondary School at Keta in the Volta Region.



The 40 under 40 awards, held at the Kempinski hotel over the weekend, is aimed at celebrating and honouring the nations accomplished young business leaders under the age 40. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, Co-founders and COOs are the prime focus for this awards .



Quick Credit, is a micro credit institution that gives loans to small and medium businesses with no collateral across country. The company won the Innovation in Financial Inclusion Loan Service Provider at the European Global Business and Finance Award 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.