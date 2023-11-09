Robbery attacks on us have reduced under Dampare – MoMo Vendors Association

Business News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The President of the Mobile Money Agents Association Dustan Delali Abokyi says robbery attacks on mobile money vendors in the country have reduced drastically since Dr. George Akuffo Dampare became the Inspector General of Police (IGP).



“For the first time, we have an IGP inviting MoMo agents for a program like this, this is a rare moment and we want to thank the IGP. I need to state that the crime rate experienced by mobile money vendors has reduced drastically over the few years that you have been in charge,” Mr Delali Abokyi said during a stakeholder meeting with the leadership of the Police Service at the Police headquarters on Wednesday.



He said the association is thankful to the IGP for extending an invitation to them as part of his ongoing dialogue with key stakeholders on security measures ahead of the Christmas festivities.



As part of the engagement, the management of the Police Service, last week met the Forex Bureau Association of Ghana.



The stakeholder engagement has so far seen the police leadership meeting TUC, the Ghana Bar Association, Some Muslim and Christian leaders, GPRTU, the Creative Arts Industry, Event Organisers, and also members of the Ghana Tourism Authority.