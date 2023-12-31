Robbers loot GH¢400,000 in Ngleshie Amanfro forex bureau heist

Business News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A forex bureau at Amanfro Top Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has fallen victim to an armed robbery, with the perpetrators making off with an estimated GH¢400,000.



Alhaji Mumuni, proprietor of the targeted forex bureau and a gold dealer, recounted the harrowing experience, revealing that the assailants, having trailed their movements from Kasoa Zongo, seized the opportunity to strike in Amanfro Top Town.



"We received a call from a client in Amanfro, so, we decided to meet them. While en route, we noticed two individuals on motorbikes, initially dismissing them as inconspicuous.



"However, as we neared our destination, the duo mounted a sudden attack, brandishing firearms and demanding the contents of a bag," Alhaji Mumuni recounted.



He further explained that resistance was met with a gunshot warning, compelling his brother to surrender the bag containing approximately four hundred thousand cedis, including foreign currency.



The incident has been reported to the Ngleshie Amanfro Police, who have commenced investigations into the matter.



Some locals told the media that the nature of the robbery frightened them and, so, could not even intervene in any way.