Business News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Robbers attack Apimanim ADB

Officials of the bank have refused to comment on the development

The Apimanim Branch of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region has been robbed.



According to eyewitnesses, about seven unidentified armed men stormed the bank around 12am last Friday and overpowered the private security men and made away with some valuables.



The robbers, however, could not have access to the strong room of the bank where monies are being kept. The eyewitness further indicated that the police officer who was assigned on duty was not present at the time of the robbery.



When contacted by Western regional correspondent Emmanuel Ohene Gyan, the Agona-Nwanta District Police Commander, DSP Valentine Akposu declined to give details saying “I am not commenting on this story’.



Meanwhile, the bank has resumed full operations today Monday, August 31, 2020.





