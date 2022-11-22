Rise and cause change – Edward Boateng to female CEOs, board chairs

Business News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has entreated female CEOs and Board Chairs of Specified Entities to be innovative and cause change in their various institutions.



Speaking at the maiden edition of SIGA’s leadership and networking forum for female CEOs and Board Chairs of Specified Entities, Amb. Boateng shared the dynamics and success stories of female leaders who have caused a change and encouraged all present to be motivated and reach for change irrespective of circumstances and challenges they may be faced with.



“No organisation is perfect; however, the new addition is you, the appointed head. And therefore it is expected that you drive and cause the required change. Do not be limited by challenges that may be in your way. They are steps that can be surmounted, and once you are able to jump those hurdles the ultimate prize will be attained,” he said.



He further highlighted the important contributions of female leaders to President Akufo-Addo’s development agenda and entreated all to ensure that Specified Entities contribute a significant percentage to the country’s GDP.



The Special Guest of Honour at the maiden edition, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare- Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, congratulated all participants present and added that their appointments were based on competency, and therefore it’s in their best interests to achieve set targets and soar higher.



“You are all here because of your competency, and so it is in your best interests to deliver and cause change. It is indeed a testament to the diligence and excellence women possess,” she added.



She also highlighted the conscious and deliberate effort by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to project women and provide equal opportunities for them in leadership; and hence encouraged all present to work at achieving the president’s vision to make Ghana a centre of excellence.



With respect to collaboration, Ms. Osei-Opare encouraged the women-leaders to work together and share experiences and achievements. She tasked them to improve socio-economic life by investing in people and communities, and focus on mentoring young females to be ready for future opportunities.



She pledged her unflinching support to the projection of female leaders and thanked Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General of SIGA, for initiating the strategic and futuristic forum.



Participants expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation to SIGA and the Chief of Staff for creating a unique platform to address their concerns and spur them to success.



Present at the maiden edition were Dr. Edith Dankwa, Board Chairperson of Ghana Museums and Monuments Board; Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Prempeh, Board Chairperson of Ghana Domain Name Registry; Nana Serwaa Bonsu Amoako, Chairperson of National Fertiliser Council; Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA); Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency, and other notable female leaders.