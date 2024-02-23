RightCard (LemFi) doubles down on Bank of Ghana approval with Nsano partnership

Business News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: RightCard (LemFi)

RightCard Payment Services Limited trading as LemFi is delighted to announce that it has obtained additional approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to partner with Nsano Limited to deliver money transfer services to Mobile Money Wallets and Bank Account Beneficiaries in Ghana.



This move continues RightCard’s dedication to complying with the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory framework as well as reinforcing service efficiency through affiliation with proven partners. In February 2023, RightCard “LemFi” formally resumed offering its services to Ghana following a temporary suspension.



RightCard delivers innovative services and products in various markets, through the LemFi app. RightCard is licenced as an Electronic Money Institution with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.



LemFi customers can rest assured of continuous delivery of quality service; instant money transfer, competitive exchange rate and zero transaction fee offerings. Prospective customers can take advantage, by downloading the app from the iOS, Google Play Store or on the website at www.lemfi.com.



If you require additional information and updates, please visit our website at www.lemfi.com or write to us at “legal@lemfi.com”.



