Retrenched COCOBOD workers petition Parliament over unpaid compensations since 1993/94

Business News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A group of cocoa farmers and ex-workers of Cocobod who were retrenched between the years 1993 and 1994 have petitioned Parliament over their unpaid compensation.



According to the group, over 14,000 of them got laid off following the burning of some Cocoa farms during the Rawlings’ administration.



The group further explained that following over two decades of court battles for their compensation, they finally got a court verdict for their compensation but it has not been paid.



Mr William Boadu, secretary of the group told the media in Parliament that they want the Members of Parliament (MPs) to intervene.



The court in its judgement ruled in 2019 that the farmer’s four years' salary plus 25% interest payment for the past 25 years be paid to them.



This, Mr Boadu said, was agreed on by the court but the group is yet to meet the Cocobod management on the matter.



He alleged that only a little over GHS400 have been paid some of them after Cocobod redefined the percentages contrary to what the court ordered.