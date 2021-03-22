Retirees were not coerced to sign acceptance forms for benefits - SSNIT

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

The management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has denied reports that retirees have been forced to sign an acceptance form for their benefits.



The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has blamed SSNIT for acting unprofessional with regards to the ongoing negotiation on the payment of past credits to retirees.



According to CLOGSAG, even though there was a committee set to negotiate past credits SSNIT was side-stepping the procedures by asking retirees to sign acceptance forms.



Reacting to this development, SSNIT said claims by CLOGSSAG are inaccurate.



It further assured all contributors and pensioners that it will at all times pay their benefits accurately and promptly as has always been done.



It also admonished members, pensioners, organised labour and anyone who may have any grievance to contact its management for redress.



