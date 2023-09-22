Restructure your system to bring fairness – GUTA to GRA

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) has asked its members to resist any form of harassment and intimidation from officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, alleged that the GRA intercepted their cargo in transit from Accra to other regions on allegations of undeclaration of goods.



He alluded to the Ashanti Regional Branch’s concerns about GRA officers’ constant harassment and intimidation of traders in the region.



He stated this after their cargoes had passed through the necessary clearance processes at the port of Tema and were released to them.



He stated that they will no longer allow GRA officers to harass or intimidate their members by requiring them to bring goods for further examination, provided they have paid the legitimate duty at the port.



GUTA will be collaborating with GRA to address the issues, despite previous meetings not yielding any possible outcomes.



Dr. Obeng stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitics have heightened the impact on the business community, making it impossible to tolerate acts of intercepting cargo after leaving the port, and any abuse of authority in legitimate business operations.



The GRA is reportedly causing frustration among the business community, particularly traders, by sending invigilators to monitor sales in their shops, a practice that he describes as a police state that perceives business operators as criminals, he alleged further.



He emphasised the importance of a restructured VAT system to ensure fairness, parity, simplicity, and affordability, compelling both traders and consumers to comply with the policy and thus improving compliance.