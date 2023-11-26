Restriction on import: KT Hammond's approach is problematic - Ricketts-Hagan

Business News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has given an explanation for the objection of the Minority Caucus of Parliament to the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) by the government that seeks to restrict the importation of 22 items into Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' NewsFile on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the MP said that even though he supports the restriction of imports, the approach being used by the sector minister is wrong.



He explained that before a restriction can be placed on imports, there have to be efforts to ensure that the items involved can be locally produced.



“This proposal for me is the right way to go. This K.T. Hammond proposal is the right way to go but problematic because of the approach that they are using,” he said.



He added that before imports can be restricted, the government must put in place a policy that would encourage the local production of the affected goods, which currently doesn’t exist.



He stressed that Ghana is currently import-dependent and restricting imports abruptly would certainly create problems in the country.



The government, through the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, unsuccessfully tried to lay a legislative instrument (L.I.) to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products into Ghana.



Below is the list of items whose import the government wants to restrict:



FIRST SCHEDULE (regulations 1(a), 2 and 20)



LIST OF SELECTED STRATEGIC PRODUCTS



1. Rice



2. Guts, bladders and stomach of animals



3. Poultry



4. Animal and Vegetable Oil



5. Margarine



6. Fruit Juices



7. Soft Drink



8. Mineral Water



9. Noodles and Pasta



10. Ceramic Tiles



11. Corrugated Paper and Paper Board



12. Mosquito Coil and Insecticides



13. Soaps and Detergents



14. Motor Cars



15. Iron and Steel



16. Cement



17. Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



18. Fish



19. Sugar



20. Clothing and Apparel



21. Biscuits



22. Canned Tomatoes



