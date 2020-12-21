Business News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Resolve prepaid challenges – IES to ECG

Pre-paid customers are being slapped with outrageous bills for electricity not consumed

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has asked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to resolve the recent widespread challenges being experienced by pre-paid customers.



IES in a statement on Monday, December 21 stated that it is the case that these customers, who have pre-financed the use of electricity at a later time, are having their electricity credits being converted to debits.



The more a customer buys power to be used, the more the customer owes the ECG, resulting in many homes and workplaces being disconnected, it said.



In many cases, IES said, these pre-paid customers are being slapped with outrageous bills for electricity not consumed.



They are compelled to pay for these unwarranted bills before they can be credited with any new power purchases and have electricity supplied.



“The failure to pay for the wrong billing and have power supplied within a certain period also delays the power restoration, even when additional purchases have been made. At this point, it takes field Technicians of the ECG to go to homes and other outlets to reset meters before power can be restored. Many a time, it takes hours and days to have customers attended to and power restored.



“These challenges are cropping up at a time when the need for reliable and consistent power- supply is paramount. At this season, the need for power is vital for purposes of security, productivity, events, and more importantly during Christmas and New year where families will stay at home.



“The IES as a result wishes to call on the Minister of Energy as a matter of urgency to direct the ECG to fix these challenges which are greatly inconveniencing legitimate customers of the ECG,” said the statement.

