Resolve all trade-related issues now that you’re ECOWAS Chair - GUTA to Akufo-Addo

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has asked the newly-elected chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to resolve all trade-related issues in the sub-region.



President Akufo-Addo was elected the new ECOWAS chair on Monday, September 7 at the 57th Summit of the group in Niamey, Niger.



In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Joseph Obeng, GUTA congratulated Ghana’s leader, saying “given his wealth of experience, knowledge and exemplary leadership, coupled with his full awareness of the enormity of the challenges facing the community; as he rightly mentioned five immediate challenges that need to be addressed, we have no doubt that with determination and hard work; he would excel in performance of his duty.



“We are confident that as a leader of ECOWAS and also the host of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he would use his good offices to ensure that the rules of engagements in these protocols are strictly applied in solving all trade related matters.



“May the Almighty God grant him good health, strength, knowledge and wisdom to carry out his agenda for the sub regional bloc. May God also guard and guide him throughout his stay in the chair.”

