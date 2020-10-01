Business News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Eye on Port

Residents of Keta sensitized on ongoing fish landing site construction

Residents of the Keta community being introduced to Chinese engineers for Fish Landing Site project

Residents of the Keta community including traditional authorities have been sensitized on the ongoing construction of the fish landing site in that area.



A delegation comprising the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Kingsley Francis Ato Codjoe, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Johnson Avuletey, officials from the Ministry of Transport, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority including the Director of Port of Keta, engineers from the China Harbour Engineering Company and a project consultant, embarked on a sensitization campaign to officially introduce the contractors and engineers to the traditional authorities and people of Keta as well as address all their concerns regarding that project.



Keta is one of twelve designated coastal towns by government for the development of modern fishing ports and landing sites in the country which is intended to give a major boost to the fishing industry in the country.



Like the other eleven fish landing sites, China Engineering Company would be constructing the site in Keta with assistance from its local partner, Blue Stone Ltd.



The Director in charge of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Transport, Irene Messiba who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said the project has the potential to transform the local economy of Keta, and contribute massively to the country at large.



“In terms of benefits, there is no doubt that the project will improve the livelihood of the community and also create jobs for the youth of Keta and its environs both during the construction and after completion of the project,” she said.



Speaking on scope of the project, the Consultant for the project, Richard Mann, said the fish landing site would aid fishermen dock their fishing boats safely at the shores of Keta to complement their fishing expeditions.



He said the engineers will choose sites for the specific structures after consultations with the Municipal Assembly and fisher folk in the community.



The Traditional Authorities of Keta expressed enthusiasm towards the realization of the fish landing site in the coastal town of Keta.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Godwin Edudzi Effah, acknowledged the significance of an intensive sensitization campaign even as the project is at its infant stages and physical construction is now taking off.



The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Johnson Avuletey, encouraged the people of Keta to appreciate the gradual processes leading up to the construction of port and port related infrastructure.



“I want to appeal to everybody to calm down. A port project is not only about laying blocks, it takes time,” Deputy Volta Regional Minister explained.



The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Kingsley Francis Ato Codjoe thanked the President Nana Akufo Addo for the enormous investments he has invited unto the development of the fisheries sector.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered 13,000 outboard motors. No president in Ghana has ever committed this much resource to the artisanal fishing industry,” he said.



So far, about 5.2% of required works on the Fishing Port and Landing Site has been done with physical construction works about taking off.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.