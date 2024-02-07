Rescind decision to restrict importation on some medicines - Pharma Association to government

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Some Pharmaceutical Associations in Ghana are kicking against a move by government to ban importation of certain medicines into the country.



According to the members of the association which include Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP), Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), the move may pose serious health risks for Ghanaians, cripple the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), destabilize the medicine security of the nation and result in massive medicine shortages and huge price hikes.



Executive Secretary of GNCoP and Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), Fiifi Yamoah, explained that a few years ago, the Ministry of Health had earlier imposed a restriction on some 27 medicines therefore such a move will further exacerbate operations and livelihoods.



“We are therefore calling on the office of the Minister of Health to immediately suspend the impending E.I. 2023 on the Restriction of Medicines from importation to allow for further engagements especially on the scope and timelines envisaged under the instrument,” the Executive Secretary of GNCoP said.



“We are fully aligned and in support of the government’s broad aspiration to deliberately deploy various interventions to boost local manufacture of medicines in Ghana. Our concerns are however on the huge potential risks, costs and procedural improprieties associated with this draft E.I,” Fiifi Yamoah added.



The Pharmaceutical Associations further pointed that they also have serious concerns with the subsequent changes (additions) to the list since the process begun.



“All products added after the initial 116 were added arbitrarily without being subjected to the regulatory review and standards (by the FDA), something we had subjected every product item on the initial list and this raises questions about the integrity of the list,” they pointed out.



The associations continued that, “Secondly, with the availability of countless molecules (including several off- patent products), we are wondering the data and analysis that was used in concluding on these 142 products. Were they just selected because the proponents of the list felt there was good market share for them?”



The Pharmaceutical Associations, therefore, want government to look into what they say is a sensitive matter as the decision to ban importation of medicines could result in serious consequences, such as price hikes, medicine shortages and even loss of human lives, for the nation.



