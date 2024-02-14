Rent Control Department to go digital - Housing Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: GNA

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing, has announced that the Rent Control Department will soon digitalize its activities, including interactions with clients on complaints and payment services.



He stated that the upcoming system would enable tenants, landlords, and the Department to conduct every activity remotely.



“The Rent Control Department has its own portal to receive complaints from the two sides, both tenants and landlords instead of the usual paper works,” he noted.



Asenso-Boakye made this known when he inspected the progress of work of the system in Accra on Tuesday.



He noted that rental housing was a vital component of the country’s housing services. Data from the Ghana Statistical Service showed that rental accommodation accounted for 35 per cent of urban housing in Ghana, indicating its importance.



The Minister said that the government was reviewing the Rent Act, which was presently before Parliament, to respond to the changing dynamics of the rental market.



He said rental control was another area that provided important service to the public.



“We, therefore, want to digitize rent control to reduce human interactions. I have seen many people here who are in queues over rental issues.



“But with the digitization, they do not need to come here. They will just have to apply online,” he said.



Asenso-Boakye explained that, in addition to boosting service delivery, the development would aid in the fight against corruption.



“It will curb corruption because one will not need to come here and for instance pay an officer to jump a queue to be served,” he added.



Asenso-Boakye stated that the portal would become active in March 2024 after pilot testing and assured that his Ministry was fully ready to support it.



A representative of the technical team said the office would, however, be opened for other important activities.



He claimed the technology will also allow users to publish properties, market them, and connect with landlords and potential tenants.



“The system is a very user-friendly one and those that have tried it have attested to that,” the representative said.