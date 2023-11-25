Render E-Levy account to Ghanaians - Bright Simons to government

Business News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Bright Simons, Vice President of Imani Africa, has called on the government to provide a transparent account of how funds generated from the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) have been utilized in terms of infrastructure and development.



His demand stems from the initial justification given for the introduction of the E-Levy.



Which was that its proceeds would be dedicated to addressing the country's infrastructure and development needs.



Taking to X on Thursday, November 23, 2023, Mr. Bright Simons stated, "18 months after e-levy came into force, I think Ghanaians deserve an account of where the massive infrastructure & transformation certain MPs promised during the debate are. Who disagrees?"



The introduction of the E-Levy had faced both support and opposition, with Mr. Davis Ansah Opoku, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), advocating for its acceptance.



Mr. Opoku highlighted that the financial implications of the E-Levy were carefully considered by the government, and despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed the importance of the levy in generating funds for essential development projects.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Osubeng in the Kwahu South Municipality, Mr. Opoku had acknowledged the concerns of Ghanaians but emphasized the necessity of the E-Levy to fund critical projects outlined in the budget.



The passage of the e-levy policy in Parliament faced vigorous debates and exchanges between the Minority and Majority, ultimately taking effect on May 1, 2022.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta also defended the E-Levy, asserting that it provided an opportunity for citizens to contribute to national development. He noted that Ghanaians, despite the parliamentary debates, largely supported the E-Levy and stressed the importance of explaining its merits and positive consequences to the public.



