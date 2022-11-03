Removing Ken Ofori-Atta will take about 2 months - Nana Akomea to critics

Business News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

The Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has backed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, despite incessant calls for the latter's dismissal.



Last week, over 90 Members of Parliament in the ruling New Patriotic Party called for the head of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta but the President intervened, telling the MPs to wait for the Minister to conclude Ghana's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



However, some people have questioned the President's decision asking in the unfortunate incident that the Finance Minister is incapacitated, will the President not find a suitable replacement?



Responding to the calls for Ken Ofori-Atta's dismissal, Nana Akomea says, "if you decide to appoint a new Finance Minister, it will take another two months. From nomination, when you nominate, it has to be there for 21 days or something before Parliament can sit and so forth. Even if you speed up the process, it will still cover one month".



"Has the IMF complained that the Finance Minister is not doing well? If you remove him, it's just aesthetics?", he also asked.



Nana Akomea made these comments during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme.



