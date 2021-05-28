Relocation of spare parts dealers to Afienya brilliant decision - Dealers

Business News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr. Siaw Ampadu, has disputed claims that the dealers have resisted the decision by the government to relocate them.



Mr. Siaw Ampadu speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the relocation exercise was long overdue.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has hinted at plans by the government to relocate the spare parts dealers.



He said land has been identified in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.



The land, he said is owned by the government and that letters have already been sent to the Lands Commission under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the allocation.



Reacting to this, Mr. Siaw Ampadu noted that the relocation would a prudent decision.



He said it is expensive to operate a store in Abossey Okai because none of the dealers operate their own shops in the market.



He said the stores are rented and extremely expensive for the dealers.



He indicated that they welcome the news and are prepared to move.



"We are prepared to relocate. The relocation is a brilliant decision and spare parts dealers in Abossey Okai are prepared to move,” he added.



There are about 12,000 dealers in spare parts at Abossey Okai, with about 5000 in shops and the remaining on tabletops.