Business News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Release funds to LBCs - Cocoa farmers appeal to government

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has said

Some cocoa farmers in the Western North Region have raised concerns on the need for the government to make available monies to Local Buying Companies (LBCs) to enable them to buy their produce.



Inadequate funds at cocoa buying companies have brought an adverse effect on the livelihoods of farmers.



Cocoa farmers in the country have over the years relied solely on LBCs for their income but most LBCs in the region have not been able to meet demands of their farmers in terms of payment for the sale of cocoa produce.



Some farmers who spoke to Citi Business News called for the government's financial assistance.

-

“We’ve been in this difficulty since Christmas. Preparing our children for school following the reopening has been a very big challenge. We beg the government to release funds for us. This year’s yield is lower compared to last year since we only get a bag or 2 for each harvest. We intend sending the cocoa to Côte d’Ivoire for money,” Agya Obour, a farmer lamented.



Another farmer, Orlando Obeng noted that “Our problem is that the Purchasing Clerks are not getting money to pay us. I don’t even know how to get GH¢800 for my son in University of Ghana, Legon following his request. We are pleading with the government to intervene.”



“We are now keeping the cocoa produce in the room after drying because the PCs are claiming there is no money. We are close to Côte d’Ivoire and will send the cocoa there for sale after a little wait on the government,” Stephen Boateng, a farmer also stated.



Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD’s forecast.