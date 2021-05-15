Relaunch of United Airlines demonstrates confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry – Yaw Kwakwa

Business News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, has said the relaunch of flight operations by U.S based United Airlines to Ghana demonstrates confidence in the country’s aviation industry.



According to him, the feat was made possible through great strides made towards positioning Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in the subregion.



Speaking at a ceremony in Accra on May 15, Yaw Kwakwa said, “GACL welcomes the decision by United Airlines to relaunch passenger flight operations in Ghana. This is a demonstration of the confidence placed in Ghana as the preferred aviation leader in airport business in West Africa.”



US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan on her part described the move as one that will increase opportunities for cross border trade and boost Ghana’s eco-tourism industry.



“Today’s flight and many regular flights to come, provide an avenue for the people of Ghana and United States to connect and reconnect with each other,” the Ambassador said.



Patrick Quayle, Vice President of International Network and Alliance at United Airlines said the decision to operate in Ghana will further expand its Africa route and aviation business network.



The US-based airline, United Airlines will operate three flights per week to Accra, offering passengers more travelling options to the US.