Business News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Reject Alan over Komenda Sugar Factory failure – Parliament told

Alan Kyeremanten, Trade and Industries minister designate

Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah, former member/Secretary of the Komenda Sugar Project Management Board has petitioned the Appointment Committee of Parliament to reject the re-nomination of Mr. Alan Kyerematen as the Trade Minister.



In a petition he co-authored with one Alhaji Mohammed Naziru, former Special Assistant Ministry of Trade & Industry under the Mahama administration, he said their concern is based on the fact that the nominee engaged in negative propaganda against the now-abandoned Komenda Sugar Factory in order to discredit the previous government.



“We write to petition the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reject the nomination of Mr. Alan Kyerematen as a Minister of Trade and Industry.



“Mr. Chairman, our petition is based on the fact that the nominee engaged in negative propaganda against the now-abandoned Komenda Sugar Factory in order to discredit the previous government.



“Mr. Chairman, on Thursday, 10th August 2017, the Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsay appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to provide answers to a report by the Auditor General pertaining to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, its allied institutions and agencies,” portions of the petition said.



“In the course of the proceedings of the Committee and in answering questions from members of the Committee, Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay made some untrue statements which have the potential to mislead the Committee.



“Mr. Chairman, we wish to emphasise that the answers given by the Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry relative to a question on the operations of the Komenda Sugar Factory were a deliberate attempt to mislead the Committee and the good people of Ghana.



“We produce below the question asked by Honourable Member of Parliament for KomendaEdina-Eguafo-Abirem Constituency, Hon. Samuel Atta Mills and the subsequent answer was given to the Committee by Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsay for your perusal.”