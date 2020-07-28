Business News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Regulatory agency must help private sector with reliefs to combat coronavirus

Regulatory agencies must work hand in hand with the private sector to cushion businesses as the Coronavirus pandemic continue to bite hard, Hilton John Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jonmoore International, a logistics services provider, has said.



“The private sector is currently encountering tough time, and so these statutory bodies that regulate activities in the private sector should be transparent so that the challenges posed to business entities and disruptions to commercial transactions in the wake of the pandemic, will be substantiality mitigated,” he said.



He applauded government for its timely intervention for making available some fund for disbursement to local entities through the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI).



He explained that the provision of temporaary relief to companies and individuals to alleviate the adverse financial impact of a slowdown in economic activities, particularly in the area of payment of certificate or permit renewal, and others would be welcome.



“If we come back next year to renew our permits with the regulatory institutions or statutory institutions, they should understand that we have gone through tough times,” Mr. Mitchell told the B&FT in an interview.



He called for continuous support for the sector, as employers have to continue to pay employees salary, medical bills, even as the pandemic continue to ravage the economy.



“Private sector is tough and all the support that should be giving to us, should be giving to us. We have people on our pay roll and medical insurance covering them. When we come and knock on the door of statutory and regulatory institutions, it is not because we want anything free, but because of the reality that we are facing,” he emphasised.



Jonmoore International Limited is a multiple award winning Ghanaian transport and logistics service provider in Ghana and Africa for over two decades of experience.

