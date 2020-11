Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Registrar-General to meet 8 fund managers today

Jemima Oware is the Registrar-General

The Registrar-General will today, Wednesday November 25, 2020, meet investors of eight Fund Management Companies for Creditor Meetings.



Investors can join the virtual meeting through specially designated time slots and specially created ID’s.



The eight fund Managers include Unisecurities Ghana Limited, EM Capital Partners, Heritage Securities Limited, Corporate Hills Investment Limited and Cambridge Capital Advisors Limited.



The rest are QFS Securities Limited, Ultimate Trust Fund Limited and SGL Royal Kapita Limited.



The meetings are scheduled to begin at 9am Wednesday and will last till 4:30 pm this evening.



Attached is the time for the various investors of the fund managers to meet the Registrar-General.



UNISECURITIES(GHANA) LIMITED, 9am.-10am click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



QFS SECURITIES LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



ULTIMATE TRUST FUND LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



HERITAGE SECURITIES LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



CORPORATE HILLS INVESTMENT LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



CAMBRIDGE CAPITAL ADVISORS LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347



SGL ROYAL CAPITAL LIMITED, click link to join meeting https://zoom.us/j/99196159692?pwd=NzloSGVuY1YzN24zdkZGMUxLT0FGZz09



Meeting ID: 991 9615 9692

Passcode: 572347

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter