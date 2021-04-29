Registrar General to map out new system to improve online business registration

Business News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Registrar-General's Department (RGD) has commenced an overview of its business processes to map out a new modified system to improve online registration of businesses in the country.



A statement signed by Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the four-day exercise, which started on Thursday, April 22, 2021 and ended on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, involved a step by-step overview of all the current processes for registration and dissolution of businesses in Ghana.



It said the exercise also formed part of preparations in the implementation of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).



The statement said the programme was part of the existing technical assistance support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the Ghana Investment Climate Advisory Programme and funded by Swiss Economic Corporation Secretariat (SECO).



“The present processes are being reviewed and will form the basis for preparing a new process map covering all existing RGD Business registration services. Stakeholders and the Registrar-General's Department will then validate the Process Mapping using international best practices.



“These processes will result into reforms that will translate into the development of a new online software for Businesses and Company registration in Ghana,” the statement said.