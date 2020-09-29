Business News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

Registrar-General cautions prospective clients against middlemen

Madam Jemima Oware, Registrar General

Registrar-General, Jemima Oware, has cautioned prospective clients of the Registrar General’s Department to be wary of the activities of middlemen.



She said the Department had put in place measures to control activities of the middlemen, who allegedly collected monies from prospective applicants in the pretext of helping them to register their companies.



Reacting to this, Mrs Oware has asked clients to stay watchful and avoid the services of these individuals, adding, prospective clients who transact businesses with them did so at their own risk.



“Prospective clients should be watchful and avoid services of middlemen in their interest,” Mrs Oware stated.



She also established that her outfit plans to undertake the registration of companies, industrial properties and marriages.



Mrs Oware disclosed that as part of the department’s determination to decentralise its operations to make services accessible to everyone, offices will be soon be opened in all 16 regions of the country.



Currently, there are four regional offices in Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani and Accra.



The registrar general added, her department had issued out a grace period for companies to file their annual returns by December this year due to Covid-19.





